Left Menu

Dutch court orders former Nissan boss Ghosn to repay salary

A Dutch court on Thursday ordered fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn to repay nearly 5 million euros in salary to an Amsterdam-based alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi, and rejected his claim for millions in compensation for wrongful dismissal.

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:53 IST
Dutch court orders former Nissan boss Ghosn to repay salary

A Dutch court on Thursday ordered fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn to repay nearly 5 million euros in salary to an Amsterdam-based alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi, and rejected his claim for millions in compensation for wrongful dismissal. The ruling came in a case in which Ghosn sought to have his 2018 sacking from Nissan-Mitsubishi B V overturned and demanded 15 million euros ($16.5 million) in compensation.

The court in Amsterdam rejected his claims, saying he did not have a valid contract with the company at the time. The salary he was ordered to repay covers payments made to him by the Dutch joint venture from April until November 2018.

The Dutch case stems from Nissan's decision to fire Ghosn after he was accused of financial misconduct in Japan. The former high-flying automotive executive skipped bail in Tokyo in 2019 and fled to Lebanon, where he grew up.

Ghosn, who was first arrested in November 2018, has said he is innocent of allegations in Japan that he under-reported his future income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain. He says the compensation was never decided on or received, and the Nissan payments were for legitimate business purposes.

Ghosn, who has French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, was sent by Renault in 1999 to salvage Nissan, which makes the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models, from the brink of bankruptcy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Board exams to be held in Bengal after COVID-19 crisis is contained: Minister

Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said this years state board examinations will be held once the COVID-19 crisis is contained.Basu also said that officials of his department will sit for talks with senior members of board of...

Vedanta supports Odisha with oxygen cylinders amid 2nd COVID wave

Vedanta on Thursday said that its aluminum division is providing medical oxygen cylinders to Odisha amid the second wave of coronavirus infections.A total of 2,000 oxygen cylinders will be supplied as part of this initiative. Vedanta Alumin...

Air Canada flight transports ventilators, oxygen cylinders to India

An Air Canada flight carrying 40 tonnes of essential supplies, including oxygen generators, cylinders, and ventilators landed in New Delhi from Toronto on Thursday.The shipment was facilitated by one of Torontos premier startup incubators T...

Shooting coach Monali Gorhe dead at 44

In a big loss to the Indian shooting fraternity, coach and technical official Monali Gorhe died of mucormycosis on Thursday.She was 44 and is survived by her mother and a sister.Monali was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021