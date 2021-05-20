Left Menu

Ensure FCRA accounts opened for NGOs within 10 days of MHA approval: HC to SBI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:55 IST
Ensure FCRA accounts opened for NGOs within 10 days of MHA approval: HC to SBI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to ensure it opens FCRA accounts for NGOs within 10 days of receiving approval from the Centre.

The direction was issued by Justice Rekha Palli after the court was informed by some NGOs that despite receiving the approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), SBI was delaying opening of accounts under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The court was told that the bank was not operationalising the FCRA accounts in time, even after the necessary approval certificate was submitted to it, and it was leading to delay in receipt of foreign contributions.

''Why are you waiting for days to do that,'' the court said to the bank and directed it to ensure that in future it will operationalise the FCRA accounts within 10 days of receipt of approval from MHA.

Meanwhile, the MHA, represented by central government standing counsel Manish Mohan, told the court that it has extended till June 30 the deadline for NGOs to open FCRA accounts.

It also told the court that ''validity of registration certificates issued to the NGOs which expired or would expire between September 29, 2020 to September 30, 2021 have been extended upto September 30, 2021''.

Besides that the time limit for online submission of annual returns for the year 2019-20 has also been extended to June 30 from the earlier date of December 31, 2020, the MHA said in an affidavit filed in the court.

The affidavit was filed in response to the court's suggestion on May 13 to consider extending the deadline for NGOs to create an FCRA account to receive foreign contribution.

The court's order had come on the pleas by two NGOs which had not received approval of MHA despite applying for and opening an FCRA account in the State Bank of India (SBI) in accordance with the amended provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Under the amended FCRA, the account has to be opened exclusively in SBI as against the earlier position when such accounts could be opened in any scheduled bank.

According to the amended Act, the deadline for opening such an account was April 1, 2021.

''In these pandemic times, they need money and if money is coming in from any foreign sources, that should not be stopped because people need a lot of help right now.'' the court had said on the earlier date.

The court had also said that non-receipt of contributions by these NGOs would lead to non-rendering of services by them and during the pandemic situation ''there is enormous need for such services to the society''.

The observations and directions of the court had come on the plea by two NGOs -- Comfort Ministries and Mothers Touch Charity Foundation -- which were seeking MHA approval for receiving foreign contributions and also extension of the deadline for opening the FCRA accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Board exams to be held in Bengal after COVID-19 crisis is contained: Minister

Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said this years state board examinations will be held once the COVID-19 crisis is contained.Basu also said that officials of his department will sit for talks with senior members of board of...

Vedanta supports Odisha with oxygen cylinders amid 2nd COVID wave

Vedanta on Thursday said that its aluminum division is providing medical oxygen cylinders to Odisha amid the second wave of coronavirus infections.A total of 2,000 oxygen cylinders will be supplied as part of this initiative. Vedanta Alumin...

Air Canada flight transports ventilators, oxygen cylinders to India

An Air Canada flight carrying 40 tonnes of essential supplies, including oxygen generators, cylinders, and ventilators landed in New Delhi from Toronto on Thursday.The shipment was facilitated by one of Torontos premier startup incubators T...

Shooting coach Monali Gorhe dead at 44

In a big loss to the Indian shooting fraternity, coach and technical official Monali Gorhe died of mucormycosis on Thursday.She was 44 and is survived by her mother and a sister.Monali was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021