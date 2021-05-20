Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Russian passports in Donbass are a step towards 'annexation'

Relations between Moscow and Kyiv collapsed after Russia annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014 and Russian-backed separatists took control of a chunk of eastern Ukraine that same year. Tensions have flared again in recent months after the two countries traded blame for an uptick in fighting in eastern Ukraine, and Russia, in what is called a defensive exercise, massed troops on its western border with Ukraine and in Crimea.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:10 IST
Zelenskiy: Russian passports in Donbass are a step towards 'annexation'
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia's issuance of its passports to residents of eastern Ukraine was the first step towards annexation of the region.

"This is definitely the first step because the same thing happened once in Crimea, Crimea residents were given Russian passports. This is a big problem," Zelenskiy told a news conference. Russia's TASS news agency quoted official sources as saying that more than 527,000 Russian passports had been handed out in Donbas since April 2019.

Ukrainian authorities have said at least 400,000 Russian passports were distributed among residents in eastern Ukraine and the need to protect these people can be used as an excuse or a pretext for possible open aggression against Ukraine. Relations between Moscow and Kyiv collapsed after Russia annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014 and Russian-backed separatists took control of a chunk of eastern Ukraine that same year.

Tensions have flared again in recent months after the two countries traded blame for an uptick in fighting in eastern Ukraine, and Russia, in what is called a defensive exercise, massed troops on its western border with Ukraine and in Crimea. Russia built up more than 100,000 military personnel near the Ukrainian border and continues to maintain them despite a promise to withdraw troops, Zelenskiy said, adding that the tension on the border could continue.

"They (Russian forces) are moving away very, very slowly. (This is) a serious situation and I think that such tension maybe until the end of military exercises, at least until September," he said. Zelenskiy said Ukraine's western partners had largely contributed to easing tensions in relations between Kyiv and Moscow, but recently their pressure on the Kremlin has eased.

"I feel their support, but I think they should support us more," Zelenskiy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Board exams to be held in Bengal after COVID-19 crisis is contained: Minister

Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said this years state board examinations will be held once the COVID-19 crisis is contained.Basu also said that officials of his department will sit for talks with senior members of board of...

Vedanta supports Odisha with oxygen cylinders amid 2nd COVID wave

Vedanta on Thursday said that its aluminum division is providing medical oxygen cylinders to Odisha amid the second wave of coronavirus infections.A total of 2,000 oxygen cylinders will be supplied as part of this initiative. Vedanta Alumin...

Air Canada flight transports ventilators, oxygen cylinders to India

An Air Canada flight carrying 40 tonnes of essential supplies, including oxygen generators, cylinders, and ventilators landed in New Delhi from Toronto on Thursday.The shipment was facilitated by one of Torontos premier startup incubators T...

Shooting coach Monali Gorhe dead at 44

In a big loss to the Indian shooting fraternity, coach and technical official Monali Gorhe died of mucormycosis on Thursday.She was 44 and is survived by her mother and a sister.Monali was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021