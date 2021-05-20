Left Menu

UN rights body to hold special session over Mideast violence

The session at the 47-member-state body in Geneva paves the way for a daylong debate over the recent deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the Mideast conflict that has raged for decades. The councils most recent special session, on Myanmar, was held in February.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:13 IST
UN rights body to hold special session over Mideast violence

The UN's top human rights body said Thursday it will hold a special session next week to address “the grave human rights situation” in Palestinian areas of Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem. The Human Rights Council will convene the May 27 meeting following a request presented by Pakistan, as coordinator of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation. The session at the 47-member-state body in Geneva paves the way for a daylong debate over the recent deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the Mideast conflict that has raged for decades. More than 60 states — including member states and observers — have so far expressed support for the special session, council spokesman Rolando Gomez said.

Twenty member states agreed to hold the special session, clearing the requirement that at least one-third of them agree to hold the session, he said.

The special session is the 30th at the council, and the ninth on the issue of the “Occupied Palestinian Territories” alone — the last was in May 2018. The council's most recent special session, on Myanmar, was held in February. The United States, under President Donald Trump, quit the council in mid-2018 — partially over his administration's allegations that the council has an anti-Israel bias. President Joe Biden has returned the US to participation at the council, and the US plans to seek a seat next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Board exams to be held in Bengal after COVID-19 crisis is contained: Minister

Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said this years state board examinations will be held once the COVID-19 crisis is contained.Basu also said that officials of his department will sit for talks with senior members of board of...

Vedanta supports Odisha with oxygen cylinders amid 2nd COVID wave

Vedanta on Thursday said that its aluminum division is providing medical oxygen cylinders to Odisha amid the second wave of coronavirus infections.A total of 2,000 oxygen cylinders will be supplied as part of this initiative. Vedanta Alumin...

Air Canada flight transports ventilators, oxygen cylinders to India

An Air Canada flight carrying 40 tonnes of essential supplies, including oxygen generators, cylinders, and ventilators landed in New Delhi from Toronto on Thursday.The shipment was facilitated by one of Torontos premier startup incubators T...

Shooting coach Monali Gorhe dead at 44

In a big loss to the Indian shooting fraternity, coach and technical official Monali Gorhe died of mucormycosis on Thursday.She was 44 and is survived by her mother and a sister.Monali was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021