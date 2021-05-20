Russia will start supplying S-400 missile to India in Q4 -Interfax

Russia will start supplying its S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India in the fourth quarter, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport as saying on Thursday.

India signed a $5 billion deal for S-400 missiles in 2018, drawing warnings from the United States that such an acquisition would trigger sanctions as part of a wider program against Russia.

