Russia concerned about foreign deployments in Norway - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said he was concerned about the deployment of foreign troops in Norway, near the Russian border. "Our neighbour Norway, which never had the principle of permanent presence of foreign military, has decided to amend its legislation," he said.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:24 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said he was concerned about the deployment of foreign troops in Norway, near the Russian border. "We are concerned about what is going on close to our border with Norway," Lavrov told a press briefing after an Arctic Council meeting in Reykjavik.

NATO-member Norway, which shares a short border with Russia, last month allowed the United States to build facilities at three Norwegian airfields and one naval base. "Our neighbour Norway, which never had the principle of permanent presence of foreign military, has decided to amend its legislation," he said.

