Left Menu

EU grapples over COVID-19 passes for summer travel

The European Union entered what was intended to be a final round of negotiations on Thursday to bridge differences over the use of COVID-19 certificates designed to open up tourism this summer. European Parliament lawmakers and current EU president Portugal representing the bloc's 27 members scheduled an afternoon of discussions to break deadlock about the extent to which the certificates would ease travel.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:53 IST
EU grapples over COVID-19 passes for summer travel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union entered what was intended to be a final round of negotiations on Thursday to bridge differences over the use of COVID-19 certificates designed to open up tourism this summer.

European Parliament lawmakers and current EU president Portugal representing the bloc's 27 members scheduled an afternoon of discussions to break deadlock about the extent to which the certificates would ease travel. An official from the executive European Commission, which will also participate in the talks, expressed optimism that a deal would be reached on Thursday.

The certificate will take the form of a QR code on a smartphone or paper, letting authorities determine the status of a visitor based on records in their home EU country. The certificate would show if a person had received a vaccine, had a recent negative test, or had immunity based on recovery. Lawmakers want countries to commit to free testing for the certificate and say that no EU country should set additional quarantine requirements.

Germany and Sweden were among those resisting, EU officials said, though EU countries, in general, are reluctant to give up their final say on border controls. In a letter highlighting the discord, the heads of the four main political groupings wrote to Portugal's secretary of state for European affairs stressing a compromise needed urgently to be found, saying EU citizens expected a workable solution before summer.

The center-right European People's Party accused some EU countries of blocking the certificates. The agreement between the institutions should allow the European Parliament to pass a law in the week from June 7 and for more than a dozen EU countries, including France and Spain, to test the system.

The certificate scheme is separate from plans to open up the European Union to vaccinated non-EU visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Right decision: Williamson on IPL's COVID-forced suspension

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has acknowledged that clearly there were some breaches in the IPLs bio-bubble and suspending the league was the right decision given Indias heartbreaking COVID-19 crisis.The IPL was indefinitely postponed...

China's ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming steps down

Chinese tech unicorn ByteDance Ltd co-founder billionaire Zhang Yiming on Thursday announced that he will step down as CEO, in a surprise move that signalled a major leadership shake-up at the technology firm which created the popular short...

Chhattisgarh: Five district collectors attend PM's COVID-19 review meet

Collectors of five districts of Chhattisgarh attended the review meeting on the COVID-19 situation chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Thursday, an official said.State Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and seni...

Board exams to be held in Bengal after COVID-19 crisis is contained: Minister

Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said this years state board examinations will be held once the COVID-19 crisis is contained.Basu also said that officials of his department will sit for talks with senior members of board of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021