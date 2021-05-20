Left Menu

Woman, her paramour & daughter held for murdering husband in Delhi

A bike was also parked near the spot, a senior police officer said.The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Bagri Mohalla. There were multiple stab injuries on his body, the officer said.During investigation, police analysed the call detail record of the mobile phone found at the spot.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested along with her lover and daughter for allegedly killing her husband here, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Rajbala and Virender (43), both residents of Bharthal, and Sheetal (23), a resident of Jaffarpur, they said.

Police said Virender was previously involved in three cases of murder, robbery, etc. and was released on parole around 10 days ago.

On Tuesday, a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a body of an unknown person in Chhawla area. Police rushed to the spot and found the body of a person aged around 45 years lying there. A bike was also parked near the spot, a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Bagri Mohalla. There were multiple stab injuries on his body, the officer said.

''During investigation, police analysed the call detail record of the mobile phone found at the spot. The last caller on the phone was identified as the deceased man's daughter Sheetal.

''Sheetal and her mother Rajbala were interrogated when it was revealed that Rajbala was in a relationship with Virender and Kumar had suspicions on her,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Accused Virender, Sheetal and Rajbala hatched a conspiracy to kill Kumar, police said.

On Monday, Sheetal called her father near Nirmal Dham and informed Virender. Thereafter, Virender followed Kumar in a car and killed him by stabbing multiple times on his chest, stomach and neck, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

