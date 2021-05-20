Mother, son found dead at home in northeast Delhi
A woman and her son were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhis Karawal Nagar on Thursday morning, police said. Her sons body was lying on the bed in the same room and froth was coming out from his nose, a senior police officer said.We have registered a case and shifted the bodies to the morturary for postmortem.
- Country:
- India
A woman and her son were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Umlesh (56) and Ashok (29). They stayed on the first floor and ran a general store on the ground floor of the house, they said.
When a police team reached the spot, the body of the woman was found lying on the floor and blood was still oozing out from her nose, officials said. Her son's body was lying on the bed in the same room and froth was coming out from his nose, a senior police officer said.
''We have registered a case and shifted the bodies to the morturary for postmortem. Investigation is underway but prima facie, it seems a case of murder by strangulation. However, no conclusion can be drawn without any conclusive evidence,'' he said.
The woman is survived by another son named Siddarth (39), who lived in the house on the opposite side. Her husband Shyam Sunder was deceased. He had retired from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Fadnavis had misled people on Maratha quota: Ashok Chavan
Fadnavis had misled people on Maratha quota issue: Ashok Chavan
Cong sets up 5-member group under Ashok Chavan to evaluate state poll debacle
Cong's 5-member group under Ashok Chavan to evaluate poll debacle, Azad to head Covid-relief team
Cong sets up 5-member group under Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan to evaluate party's performance in just-concluded assembly polls.