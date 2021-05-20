Left Menu

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 18:13 IST
China seeks to end Middle East violence
China says it has been ''actively engaged in mediation'' toward ending the ongoing violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

Special envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, has spoken with officials of the Palestinian and Egyptian foreign ministries and will also speak with representatives of Israel, Russia, the United Nations, the European Union and other parties, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters on Thursday.

Zhao said the envoy was calling for an immediate ceasefire, strengthening assistance to Palestine, and reiterating (China's) firm commitment to the two-state solution.

He said Beijing would like to host negotiations between the two sides in China and is willing to provide humanitarian and other types of assistance to the Palestinian side “within its capabilities.” China has long been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause but also maintains robust ties with Israel. The country has criticized the US for blocking the adoption of a United Nations resolution calling for an end to the fighting in Gaza.

