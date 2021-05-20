World News Roundup: Vaccine patent waiver will not be enough - WTO chief; EU grapples over COVID-19 passes for summer travel and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

IAEA says talks with Iran continue as monitoring deal set to expire

Advertisement

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is still in talks with Iran on how to proceed with a three-month monitoring deal that expires on Friday, it said on Thursday, adding that it will provide an update within days. The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran announced in February that although Tehran would reduce cooperation with the IAEA including by ending snap inspections, they had struck a deal on continuing "necessary" IAEA monitoring and verification activities in Iran.

Exclusive-PetroChina ships jet fuel to junta-ruled Myanmar, data shows

PetroChina International Singapore Pte Ltd sold a cargo of jet fuel into Myanmar in April, according to government import data reviewed by Reuters, the first such shipment since before the military seized power in a coup in February. Industry sources say suppliers have been particularly wary of selling jet fuel because it could be used in planes to bomb ethnic armed groups that have been supporting anti-junta protesters, as well as in civilian airliners.

Vaccine patent waiver will not be enough - WTO chief

Waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines will not be enough to narrow the huge supply gap between rich and poor countries, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday. South Africa and India have urged fellow WTO members to waive IP rights on vaccines to boost production. Poorer countries that makeup half the world's population have received just 17% of doses, a situation the World Health Organization head has labeled "vaccine apartheid".

Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining speed

Diplomatic moves towards a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict gathered pace on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden called for a de-escalation, but Israel kept up its bombardment of Gaza and Hamas rocket fire resumed after a pause. A senior official in the Hamas militant group predicted a ceasefire within days. An Israeli minister said Israel would halt its offensive only when it had achieved its goals.

EU grapples over COVID-19 passes for summer travel

The European Union entered what was intended to be a final round of negotiations on Thursday to bridge differences over the use of COVID-19 certificates designed to open up tourism this summer. European Parliament lawmakers and current EU president Portugal representing the bloc's 27 members scheduled an afternoon of discussions to break deadlock about the extent to which the certificates would ease travel.

U.S. minimizes prospect of new North Korea initiative at Moon summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been hoping to use his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden this week to press a legacy policy of engaging North Korea, but Washington has played down the prospect of any quick impetus on the issue. In their meeting on Friday, Biden is set to prioritize boosting cooperation with Seoul on regional security more broadly - notably in response to the challenge posed by China - in high-tech industries such as microchips, the coronavirus pandemic, and advancing policy on climate change.

India's vaccine output likely to fall short of target, sources say

India's output of COVID-19 shots for August-December is likely to be lower than the government's public estimate, according to internal projections shared with Reuters by two sources. Lower-than-expected production could delay India's plans to vaccinate all its adults this year, amid fears the country will face another surge of coronavirus infections in the winter. India's ongoing second wave, the world's worst since the pandemic began, has overwhelmed its health system.

Myanmar displaced shelter in camps in border state, France calls for aid

Children and the elderly make up a large proportion of people taking refuge in camps in northwest Myanmar to escape fighting between the army and insurgents, residents said on Thursday, as France called for urgent delivery of humanitarian aid. In the past week, Chin State bordering India has seen some of the most serious fightings since Myanmar's military seized power in a coup on Feb. 1 and removed the elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Rhodes will not fall: Oxford college to retain statue

An Oxford University college said it would not remove a statue of the 19th-century colonialist Cecil Rhodes that has been a target of British anti-racism protests due to high costs and complex heritage planning rules. Oriel College has been under pressure for several years from the "RhodesMustFall" campaign which argues the statue on its facade glorifies racism. The movement stepped up again during last summer's global wave of anti-racism protests.

Kremlin coy on Putin-Biden summit after 'positive' diplomatic talks

The Kremlin said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin had yet to decide on whether a summit with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden would go ahead, but hailed talks between the two countries' top diplomats as a positive signal. Ties between Moscow and Washington are at a post-Cold War low after Biden in March said he thought Putin was a "killer", prompting Moscow to recall its ambassador to Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)