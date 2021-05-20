Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

National Guard troops expect to leave U.S. Capitol next week - officials

The Pentagon does not expect another request to extend National Guard troops in Washington who are helping to protect the U.S. Capitol, two officials said on Wednesday, with the current mission for the roughly 2,000 personnel expiring on Sunday. Since the Jan. 6 attack on the seat of the U.S. Congress by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, National Guard troops have been dispatched to the grounds and some fencing had been erected to extend the security perimeter.

U.S. House approves Capitol riot probe opposed by Trump, top Republicans

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to create an independent commission to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, as a significant number of Republicans defied party leaders' attempts to block it. Over the past two days, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell worked to kill a bipartisan bill to establish the commission to investigate the violence that left five dead.

Trump says New York criminal probe is in 'desperate search of a crime'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked New York state's attorney general for launching a criminal probe of his family business, saying he was "being unfairly attacked and abused." "There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime," Trump said in a statement, adding that "we will overcome" any attempt at prosecution.

U.S. weighs changes to COVID-19 travel restrictions

The Biden administration has been weighing changes to sweeping travel restrictions that bar much of the world's population from coming to the United States, but has reached no decisions, government and industry officials told Reuters. European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, a move that could open the bloc's door to all Britons and to vaccinated Americans.

New York police search home of Rochester mayor in criminal probe

New York State Police searched the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday as part of a criminal investigation, police said. A CBS TV affiliate in Rochester reported that her husband was the target of the police operation held at her home. Warren's husband, Timothy Granison, was taken into custody, according to an NBC TV affiliate.

Rains drench migrants crossing Rio Grande river into United States

Heavy rain drenched dozens of migrants who crossed the Rio Grande river that divides the United States from Mexico into La Joya, Texas Wednesday morning, as storms complicated an already chaotic scene at the border. More than 100 migrants walked down a dirt road leading from the river to a baseball field where border agents had gathered to process them, according to a Reuters witness. Some were distraught, crying as they held their children in the cold rain and huddling in a pavilion on the field. Others pulled soaking identity documents from their bags to try to show them to authorities.

Heavy rain across Texas, Louisiana coasts to cause 'significant flood risk'

The National Weather Service said late on Wednesday that heavy rain across the Gulf coasts of Texas and Louisiana will continue to result in a significant flood risk into this weekend. Widespread flash flood watches and flood warnings were already in effect over the south-central United States following several days of heavy rainfall, the NWS said, including parts of Arkansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

Texas governor signs law banning abortions as early as six weeks

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed into law a "fetal heartbeat" abortion bill that bans the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy and grants citizens the right to sue doctors who perform abortions past that point. The new law is part of a wave of similar "heartbeat" abortion bans passed in Republican-led states. Lawmakers who support such legislation have said it is intended to lead to an overturn of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 landmark ruling that guaranteed a woman's right to end her pregnancy.

Oil boom in New Mexico could stick taxpayers with cleanup costs -study

Drillers in New Mexico have set aside only a tiny fraction of the money they will eventually need to clean up their wells, pipelines and other infrastructure in the state, leaving taxpayers at risk of footing some of the balance, according to a study published on Thursday. Concerns are growing about who will pay for the environmental impact of more than a century of oil and gas production in the United States. The issue is front and center in New Mexico, which has rapidly grown into the nation's third-largest oil producer.

Merged probe adds muscle, resources to Trump criminal investigation

By joining forces in a newly combined criminal probe of former U.S. President Donald Trump's finances, the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney have opened new avenues to sharing critical information that could speed indictments in the sprawling investigation. Investigators for both Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James have been focused on some of the same questions: whether Trump or his representatives committed fraud by improperly manipulating the values on some of the Trump Organization’s signature properties, pushing them up to secure loans from banks, and writing them down to reduce his property taxes.

