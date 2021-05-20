Left Menu

Delhi HC seeks Centre's status report on production of Amphotericin B drug, used for treating Black Fungus

Delhi High Court asks Central Government to file a status report on the production capacity and other issues relating to Amphotericin B, a drug used to treat Black Fungus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 18:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi High Court asks Central Government to file a status report on the production capacity and other issues relating to Amphotericin B, a drug used to treat Black Fungus. A Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked Centre Government to file a status report mentioning aspects like production capacity, producers who have been licensed to produce, and their present capacity, their enhanced capacities.

The court also asked the Centre to put on record the steps taken on the import of Amphotericin B drug medicines used for treating black fungus and availability of medicines in the country. The court said that the affidavit shall be filed within three days and listed the matter for further hearing next Tuesday.

Central government counsel Amit Mahajan submitted that two companies who manufacture the drugs have doubled their production. The court said that it is afraid that doubling of production will meet the requirements observing a surge in Black Fungus cases and opined that the Centre should consider the immediate import of the medicine.

The court observed that the issue here is of time and human life. Advocate Kirtiman Singh told the court that the allocation of Black Fungus medicine to Delhi is based on caseload. He also said that he will file an affidavit detailing all the steps.

Yesterday advocate Rakesh Malhotra apprised the court about the shortage in supply of medicine for curing Black Fungus a new issue emerging amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

