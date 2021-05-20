Left Menu

Sen. Sanders offers resolution blocking arms sales to Israel

The clashes have prompted calls from some lawmakers for a more concerted U.S. effort to stop the violence, including Israeli airstrikes that have killed dozens of civilians, most of them Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip. Sanders, a former candidate for Democratic presidential nomination, said Americans need to take a "hard look" at whether the weapons sales fuel conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

20-05-2021
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a resolution blocking a $735 million weapons sale to Israel on Thursday, mirroring a symbolic action by the House of Representatives in response to conflict between Israel and Gaza's Hamas leaders. "At a moment when U.S.-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate," said Sanders, an independent who votes with Democrats.

Democratic President Joe Biden's administration approved the potential sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel this year, and sent it to Congress for formal review. The clashes have prompted calls from some lawmakers for a more concerted U.S. effort to stop the violence, including Israeli airstrikes that have killed dozens of civilians, most of them Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Sanders, a former candidate for Democratic presidential nomination, said Americans need to take a "hard look" at whether the weapons sales fuel conflict between Israel and Palestinians. His resolution follows a measure introduced by U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib, which has at least six other co-sponsors, including some of the most left-leaning Democrats in the House.

The measures were unlikely to pass in either the House or Senate, where bipartisan support for arms sales for Israel has traditionally been strong.

