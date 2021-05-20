Left Menu

Rajasthan: Sanitary worker arrested for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe, 3 absconding

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a sanitary worker in Rajasthans Jhalawar district for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,05,000 while three others are absconding, officials said. Another sanitary worker, an executive office and a junior engineer posted in the Bhawani Mandi municipality who were also allegedly involved in the bribery are absconding, they said, adding that efforts are underway to nab them.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 20-05-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 19:25 IST
Rajasthan: Sanitary worker arrested for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe, 3 absconding
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a sanitary worker in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,05,000 while three others are absconding, officials said. Another sanitary worker, an executive office and a junior engineer posted in the Bhawani Mandi municipality who were also allegedly involved in the bribery are absconding, they said, adding that efforts are underway to nab them. Lakhanlal Bairagi, a sanitary worker at the municipality, had approached the ACB on April 29 to file a complaint against executive officer Radhyashyam Chipa, junior engineer Devmitra Kanungo and sanitary workers Arjun Tanwar and Suresh Kumar Miroliya, ASP Bhawanishankar Meena said. In his complaint, Bairagi said the four accused demanded Rs 2.5 lakh for releasing his salary of 22 months and also alleged that he was being served notices and marked as being absent from work, the ASP further said.

After verifying the allegations, the ACB on Thursday laid a trap to nab the accused and caught Suresh Kumar red-handed with the first instalment of the bribe amount while the three others absconded, he said. MA MA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021