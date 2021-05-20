Rajasthan: Sanitary worker arrested for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe, 3 absconding

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a sanitary worker in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,05,000 while three others are absconding, officials said. Another sanitary worker, an executive office and a junior engineer posted in the Bhawani Mandi municipality who were also allegedly involved in the bribery are absconding, they said, adding that efforts are underway to nab them. Lakhanlal Bairagi, a sanitary worker at the municipality, had approached the ACB on April 29 to file a complaint against executive officer Radhyashyam Chipa, junior engineer Devmitra Kanungo and sanitary workers Arjun Tanwar and Suresh Kumar Miroliya, ASP Bhawanishankar Meena said. In his complaint, Bairagi said the four accused demanded Rs 2.5 lakh for releasing his salary of 22 months and also alleged that he was being served notices and marked as being absent from work, the ASP further said.

After verifying the allegations, the ACB on Thursday laid a trap to nab the accused and caught Suresh Kumar red-handed with the first instalment of the bribe amount while the three others absconded, he said. MA MA

