U.S. imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders
The United States is imposing sanctions on two Houthi military officials as the Iran-aligned movement continues its offensive to seize Yemen's gas-rich Marib region, U.S. special envoy on Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Thursday.
Lenderking, who has been pushing for a ceasefire deal between the Houthis and a Saudi-led military coalition, also told a virtual media briefing that all ports and airports in Yemen should be opened to ease a humanitarian crisis.
