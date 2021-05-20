MP: COVID-19 curfew violators made to dance, do frog jumps

The police are meting out some unique punishments to violators of COVID-19 curfew, by making them dance and perform frog jumps in Datia and Bhind districts of Madhya Pradesh.

A video went viral on social media, in which a group of youngsters, caught by the police for unnecessary wandering in Rajgarh square of Datia town, were made to do sit-ups and perform snake dance.

Advertisement

''Violators were given this unique punishment so that they understand the looming threat of coronavirus and the reason why the lockdown is imposed,'' Rajgarh police post in- charge Y S Kumar said, while justifying the decision to made the violators perform snake dance.

In a similar incident in Umri town of Bhind district, several people were found taking part in a pre-wedding function at a government hostel campus in Sultan Singh Ke Pura area, an official said.

On being alerted, the police reached the spot and registered a case against one Mukesh Jatav (25) and the tent house owners for violating coronavirus curfew provisions, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Motilal Kushwaha said.

A probe is also underway against hostel officials for granting permission to hold such a large gathering in the premises, he said.

The police also caught 30 to 35 persons returning from the function in a tractor-trolley without wearing masks or following social distancing norms, he said.

The violators were asked to perform frog jumps for a distance as punishment and were allowed to go after being warned of a severe penalty the next time they are caught, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)