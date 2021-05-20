Woman's plea to abort 22 week plus abnormal twin foetus: HC asks AIIMS to set up med board

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to set up a medical board to examine the feasibility and advisability of aborting the 22 week plus pregnancy of a woman whose twin foetus suffer from 'dandy walker malformation', a rare congenital brain abnormality.

Justice Rekha Palli asked AIIMS to constitute a board, examine the woman and submit a report to the court by May 24 after the petitioner and her husband said that their doctors have said that after 24 weeks of gestation, abortion would not be advisable.

According to the petition, 'dandy walker malformation' is a rare brain condition in which the part joining the two hemispheres of the cerebellum does not fully form.

The couple told the court that they initially found about the malformation on April 28, but their doctors wanted to confirm the diagnosis and that is why they took time to file a petition.

They also said that they did not know earlier that they would require a court order to abort a pregnancy which was at such an advanced stage and got to know about this only when the doctors said that an abortion can be carried out only on orders of a court. The high court listed the matter for hearing on May 25.

