Germany's Merkel, Palestinian's Abbas back ceasefire efforts
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-05-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 19:52 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone on Thursday to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about the current conflict in the Middle East, with both agreeing to support efforts to reach a ceasefire, Merkel's spokesman said.
"Merkel and President Abbas agreed that the initiatives for a speedy ceasefire should be further supported," he said in a statement.
Advertisement
Merkel also underlined Israel's right to self-defence in the face of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Angela Merkel
- Abbas
- German
- Mahmoud Abbas
- Palestinian
- Middle East
- Gaza Strip
- Merkel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 18,034 - RKI
Germany hatches plan to attract green investment capital
BRIEF-Number Of People On Short-Time Work In Germany Down 10% In April - Ifo
Germany bans Islamic group Ansaar, suspected of financing terrorism
'It's my home': the island activist who forced German climate action