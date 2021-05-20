DTC bus conductor dies due to electrocution while at work
A 30-year-old DTC bus conductor died due to electrocution after he allegedly came in contact with a live wire while at work at the Rajghat depot in Central Delhi, police said on Thursday.The deceased, Vikas, was a resident of Delhi Gate in Daryaganj area, they said.According to police, the incident took place Wednesday night when Vikas was on duty.
The deceased, Vikas, was a resident of Delhi Gate in Daryaganj area, they said.
According to police, the incident took place Wednesday night when Vikas was on duty. He had gone to a booth near the depot gate to register his entry time when he allegedly came in contact with a live cable wire. He fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital by his colleagues via a CATS ambulance, but was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.
When a police team reached the spot, faulty electric cables were found lying there and during preliminary investigation, it was found that he died due to electrocution, the officer said.
''We have registered a case under section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway,'' he said. The body will be handed over to his family after post-mortem Friday, police said.
