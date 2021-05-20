France says questioning Northern Ireland protocol is dangerous
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 20:01 IST
- Country:
- France
France said on Thursday that the European Union could not accept any unilateral move by Britain that threatened the integrity of the single market via the Irish border, calling it “dangerous” to question the Brexit deal’s Northern Ireland protocol.
"We cannot play with peace in Ireland," France's junior minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said during a trip to Ireland.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Britain
- Brexit
- Irish
- Clement Beaune
- Ireland
- European Union
- Northern Ireland
- European
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Former Ireland international McLoughlin dies aged 54
Former Ireland midfielder Alan McLoughlin dies aged 54
British, Irish govts agree to June meeting on Northern Ireland
Ireland urges Britain against prosecution ban for N.Ireland army veterans
Rugby-Sexton left out of British and Irish Lions squad for South Africa