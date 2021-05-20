France says questioning Northern Ireland protocol is dangerous

France said on Thursday that the European Union could not accept any unilateral move by Britain that threatened the integrity of the single market via the Irish border, calling it “dangerous” to question the Brexit deal’s Northern Ireland protocol.

"We cannot play with peace in Ireland," France's junior minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said during a trip to Ireland.

