EU parliament freezes China deal ratification until Beijing lifts sanctions

The European Parliament agreed on Thursday to freeze ratification of a new investment pact with China until Beijing lifts sanctions on EU politicians that include five members of the EU assembly and its human rights committee.
The resolution passed with 599 votes in favour, 30 votes against and 58 abstentions.
