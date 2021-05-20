Left Menu

SC Collegium recommends elevation of Justice Sanjay Yadav as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court

After retirement of Justice S A Bobde as Chief Justice of India on April 23, the three-member collegium now comprises Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices R F Nariman and U U Lalit which takes decision with regard to the high court judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium Thursday recommended elevation of Justice Sanjay Yadav as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court.

Justice Yadav is presently the Acting Chief justice of the Allahabad High Court. The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana in a meeting held today approved the proposal and the statement in this regard was uploaded on the apex court website. Justice Yadav has also worked as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court from October 06, 2019 till November 02,2019 and from September 30, 2020 till January 02, 2021.

He was transferred from the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 8, 2021 to the Allahabad High Court. He was born on June 26, 1959 and enrolled as advocate on August 25, 1986 and practiced on Civil, Revenue and Constitutional sides in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur. He also served as Deputy Advocate General of Madhya Pradesh.

Justice Yadav was elevated as Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on March 2, 2007 and Permanent Judge on January 15, 2010.

After retirement of Justice S A Bobde as Chief Justice of India on April 23, the three-member collegium now comprises Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices R F Nariman and U U Lalit which takes decision with regard to the high court judges.

