Left Menu

J&K police officer Davinder Singh, arrested by NIA in terror case, dismissed from service

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-05-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 20:25 IST
J&K police officer Davinder Singh, arrested by NIA in terror case, dismissed from service
  • Country:
  • India

Tainted Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested and subsequently chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror case, was on Thursday dismissed from service, an official order said.

The order of dismissal of Singh, who was a deputy superintendent of police, was given by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Singh was investigated by the NIA after he was caught ferrying terrorists of banned Hizbul Mujahideen to Jammu from Kashmir last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021