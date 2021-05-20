Vice president wishes Pinarayi Vijayan on taking over as Kerala CM

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday wished Pinarayi Vijayan on taking over as the chief minister of Kerala.

CPI(M) veteran Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the assembly polls, on Thursday took oath as chief minister of Kerala for the second time.

Advertisement

An official in the Vice President Secretariat said Naidu telephoned Vijayan to extend his greetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)