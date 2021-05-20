Left Menu

Vice president wishes Pinarayi Vijayan on taking over as Kerala CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 20:47 IST
Vice president wishes Pinarayi Vijayan on taking over as Kerala CM
File Photo Image Credit: The 304 MoUs, worth Rs 3.41 lakh crore, would provide job opportunities to around 10.50 lakh people, he said. "I am happy to state we have been able to attract both foreign and domestic investments. (Wikipedia)
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday wished Pinarayi Vijayan on taking over as the chief minister of Kerala.

CPI(M) veteran Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the assembly polls, on Thursday took oath as chief minister of Kerala for the second time.

An official in the Vice President Secretariat said Naidu telephoned Vijayan to extend his greetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021