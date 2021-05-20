Left Menu

Illicit foreign liquor worth over Rs 17 lakh seized in Bengal, 2 held

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 20-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 21:07 IST
The West Bengal Police seized 713 cartons of foreign liquor worth over Rs 17 lakh in Jalpaiguri district while being transported in a truck without valid papers, and two men were arrested in this connection, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel intercepted the Bihar-bound truck at Fulbari toll plaza on Wednesday evening and recovered the liquor from the vehicle, a senior officer said.

The truck laden with foreign liquor was coming from Meghalaya, he said.

The vehicle's driver and the helper were arrested after they could not produce any valid document for carrying the consignment, the officer added.

