Left Menu

Minster: Israel prepared to expand Gaza campaign

So far in the conflict, Palestinian militants have fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip, some hitting deeper in Israeli territory and with greater accuracy than ever before.Israel has hit the territory with relentless airstrikes, and at least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children and 39 women.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-05-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 21:30 IST
Minster: Israel prepared to expand Gaza campaign
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's defense minister says the military is prepared to expand its campaign against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, despite ongoing international efforts to reach a cease-fire.

The minister, Benny Gantz, said on Thursday that Israeli forces are “turning the clock back on Hamas and it won't be able to recover.” He spoke during a tour of Israeli artillery batteries near the Gaza border and said that Israeli troops are operating “with full resolve” and “in a politically responsible manner” as the fighting neared the end of its 11th day.

The latest, fourth war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers erupted on May 10. So far in the conflict, Palestinian militants have fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip, some hitting deeper in Israeli territory and with greater accuracy than ever before.

Israel has hit the territory with relentless airstrikes, and at least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children and 39 women. The casualty tolls are from the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021