Palestinian envoy accuses Israel of 'genocide'

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 20-05-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 21:33 IST
The top Palestinian diplomat is accusing Israel of committing “genocide” against Palestinian families and urging the international community to protect the Palestinian people until their freedom is assured.

Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki told Thursday's emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on the conflict between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers that “every country in the world has a responsibility to ensure that peace, justice and freedom prevail.” He urged the assembly ensure that Israel is held accountable for killing innocent Palestinians and is not provided with arms. He said the presence of a dozen ministers, almost all from Arab and Islamic countries, sends a clear message: “Stop the violence.” The Palestinian minister responded to Israel's claims of acting in self-defense by saying: “How can an occupying power have the right to defend itself when a whole people under occupation is deprived of the very same rights?” Al-Malki said the Palestinians have informed the Biden administration and the Quartet of Mideast mediators — the U.S., U.N., European Union and Russia — that “ending occupation against our people and our holy sites should be followed by a political process'' that would lead to ending the Israeli occupation of Palestine and its capital.” So far in the deadly conflict, Palestinian militants have fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel from Gaza and Israel has hit the territory with relentless airstrikes in response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

