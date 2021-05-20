Left Menu

IPFT MLA attacked in Tripura: Police

Dhirendra Debbarma, an MLA of the ruling alliance partner, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura IPFT, was on Thursday allegedly attacked by supporters of Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance TIPRA, police said.The incident happened at Belbari, about 25 km from the state capital.I went to Belbari Community Hall around 11 am to take part in a meeting.

IPFT MLA attacked in Tripura: Police
Dhirendra Debbarma, an MLA of the ruling alliance partner, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), was on Thursday allegedly attacked by supporters of Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), police said.

The incident happened at Belbari, about 25 km from the state capital.

''I went to Belbari Community Hall around 11 am to take part in a meeting. As soon as I got down from the car, a group of TIPRA activists attacked me. I was punched and slapped by them,'' Debbarma told reporters.

One person identified as Swarna Kumar Tripura has been arrested in this connection, police said.

The MLA was treated at Jirania sub-divisional Hospital in West Tripura district.

The TIPRA, a newly floated tribal body, swept the recently concluded elections for the 30-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

Chairman of the TIPRA Pradyot Kishore Dev Barma in his social media account wrote, ''There will be no more tolerance to goondas! Have suspended the main culprit Swarna Tripura from the party membership and also handed him over to police! He had joined TIPRA Motha just three weeks before elections from IPFT. I want to make an example by ensuring these actions will not be tolerated''.

The supporters of TIPRA had also shown black flags to the IPFT president and state Revenue Minister Narendra Chandra in the Jampuijala area on Wednesday.

However, the police brought the situation under control.

Reacting to the incidents, IPFT general secretary and Forest Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia announced a 24-hour strike in the tribal council area on Friday.

''We have called the strike demanding punishment of the culprits involved in the two incidents'', he told reporters.

