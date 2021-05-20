Left Menu

UP: Village head shot dead in Bareilly

A village head was on Thursday shot dead by some people in the cantonment area here, police said.Mohammad Ishtiyaq 32, head of Pargawa village, was on a motorcycle with his wife riding pillion when the incident took place, Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

Mohammad Ishtiyaq (32), head of Pargawa village, was on a motorcycle with his wife riding pillion when the incident took place, Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said. Ishtiyaq was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The incident is stated to be fallout of political rivalry. An FIR has been registered in this regard against four people including Mohar Singh, who has been arrested, police said.

