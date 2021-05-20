Left Menu

India and Oman renew MoUs on military cooperation, maritime issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 22:16 IST
  • India

India and Oman on Thursday renewed two agreements on military cooperation and maritime issues, the defence ministry said.

The agreements will ensure the continuation of cooperation in specific areas of defence and security, officials said.

''India and Oman renewed the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on military cooperation along with its annexure as well as on maritime issues on May 20,'' the ministry said.

It said the signing ceremony of MoU on military cooperation was held at Oman's ministry of defence in Muscat. The document was signed by Secretary-General of Oman's defence ministry Dr Mohammed bin Nasser Al Zaabi and Indian Ambassador Munu Mahawar.

The MoU on cooperation on maritime issues was signed at the maritime security centre by Commander of Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser Al Rahbi and Mahawar.

