EU reaches deal on COVID-19 passes for summer travel
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-05-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 22:28 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday on COVID-19 certificates designed to open up tourism across the 27-nation bloc this summer, according to an EU source familiar with the talks.
European Parliament lawmakers and current EU president Portugal representing the bloc's 27 members sealed the agreement after a fourth round of negotiations on Thursday afternoon.
