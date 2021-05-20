Sisi and Biden discuss de-escalation in Palestinian territories- presidency

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday to discuss a de-escalation of violence in the Palestinian territories, the Egyptian presidency said.

Sisi and Biden agreed to continue talks and coordination between their countries in the coming period in order to contain the situation, the presidency said.

