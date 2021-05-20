Left Menu

Ambulance fails to start during flag-off ceremony

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 20-05-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 22:44 IST
Ambulance fails to start during flag-off ceremony
  • Country:
  • India

An ambulance for COVID-19 patients which Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah was supposed to flag off failed to start at Harsud in the district.

Shah even tried to push-start it, but to no avail.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

''The two ambulances brought to the venue were old.

One of them was of 2004-make,'' the minister told PTI over phone.

''I did not flag them off. We have placed an order for new ones. The officers concerned should have checked it beforehand,'' he said.

Both ambulances were sent back to the dealer, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021