Ambulance fails to start during flag-off ceremony

An ambulance for COVID-19 patients which Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah was supposed to flag off failed to start at Harsud in the district.

Shah even tried to push-start it, but to no avail.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

''The two ambulances brought to the venue were old.

One of them was of 2004-make,'' the minister told PTI over phone.

''I did not flag them off. We have placed an order for new ones. The officers concerned should have checked it beforehand,'' he said.

Both ambulances were sent back to the dealer, officials said.

