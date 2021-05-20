Left Menu

Kota hospital MD, staff booked for giving COVID patient glucose injection instead of remdesivir

PTI | Kota | Updated: 20-05-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 22:59 IST
Kota hospital MD, staff booked for giving COVID patient glucose injection instead of remdesivir
  • Country:
  • India

The managing director and the nursing staff of a private hospital here were on Thursday booked under culpable homicide, cheating and criminal conspiracy charges over the death of COVID-19 patient, who was allegedly administered a glucose injection instead of remdesivir.

This comes a day after Kota District Collector Ujjawal Rathore ordered a probe into the incident that took place last week.

Circle Inspector, Jawahar Nagar police station, Ramkishan Verma said a case was lodged under sections 304(A), 420 and 120 (B) of the IPC against nursing staff Manoj Raiger, Rakesh Raiger and Brijmohan, and managing director Rakesh Jindal of Kota Heart Hospital.

He said the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Puneet Rohida, a resident of the Dakaniya railway station area of the city.

Rohida alleged that his COVID-positive mother was administered a glucose injection by the nursing staff at the hospital instead of remdesivir, even though he had arranged all medicines prescribed to her, leading to her death on May 14, Verma said.

The hospital management had earlier lodged a case accusing its nursing staff of theft and black marketing of medicines of the facility, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021