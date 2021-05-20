Envoy says US working 'fervently toward peace'

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says the United States will continue “to relentlessly push for peace” between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. has held more than 60 diplomatic meetings at the highest levels over the past two weeks, including at least five by President Joe Biden, to try to quickly end the conflict.

Advertisement

She spoke on Thursday at an emergency in-person meeting of the U.N. General Assembly and underscored that the U.S. administration is committed to working with Israelis, Palestinians and parties across the Middle East to stop the hostilities.

She said: “I don't believe there is any country working more urgently or fervently toward peace.” Thomas-Greenfield reiterated that in Biden's phone call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, the president said “we believe Israel is now in a position to begin winding down the conflict, and that we expect a significant de-escalation to begin.” She said the Biden administration is committed to working with other countries “to bring a rapid end to the current violence and, over the longer term, create the conditions for a lasting, sustainable peace.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)