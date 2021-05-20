BKU (Kisan Sarkar) urges farmers to halt agitation temporarily in view of pandemic

Left Menu

The Bharatiya Kisan Union Kisan Sarkar Thursday appealed to the protesting farmers to temporarily halt their agitation against the three Central farm laws in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.BKU Kisan Sarkar spokesperson Bhopal Singh said the anti-farm law protests can resume later when the coronavirus situation in the country improves.Being a part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, I want to appeal to all the farmers to postpone their agitation at Singhu, Tikri and other borders for the time being.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan Sarkar) Thursday appealed to the protesting farmers to temporarily halt their agitation against the three Central farm laws in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BKU (Kisan Sarkar) spokesperson Bhopal Singh said the anti-farm law protests can resume later when the coronavirus situation in the country improves.

''Being a part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, I want to appeal to all the farmers to postpone their agitation at Singhu, Tikri and other borders for the time being. We will resume our fight against the three farm laws and for a legal guarantee on MSP (minimum support price) after the situation improves in the country,'' he said. Scores of farmers have been protesting at the three Delhi borders for over six months now demanding the Centre repeal the three contentious agri-marketing related laws passed last year. The country currently is in the middle of a rampaging second wave of coronavirus with over 3,500 deaths and more than 2.5 lakh cases being reported daily for the past several days. ''We will continue our protest later. And we will win. The situation in the country is not good at this time. It is our country. And, it is the responsibility of all the farmers to stand by our country at this time of crisis,'' he said.

He also noted that two protesting farmers at Singhu border died of Covid-19 infection on Wednesday.

''If our farmers continue dying like this, who will be there to participate in the protest in the coming days? That's why it is my request that we postpone our agitation for the time being in view of the prevailing crisis in the country. If we farmers survive and save crops in the fields, only then will we be called 'annadata','' he said.

