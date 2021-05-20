ICRC calls for temporary cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas

The International Committee for the Red Cross is calling for a temporary cessation of hostilities between Israel and the militant Hamas group in the Gaza Strip to allow people time to shop for their basic needs.

Mirjam Muller, head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Gaza, said on Thursday that such “a breather” would allow people to buy food, see doctors and “have a little bit of time to digest what is happening to them.” She says “a couple of hours” for people to move around safely “would be really important right now and we are calling for that.” The latest war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers is now in its 11th day and people in the Gaza Strip are staying mostly holed up in their homes or have fled to schools-turned-shelters. Muller says Israeli airstrikes and outgoing rocket attacks by Palestinian militants have been “extremely intense” and that people feel “they can't breathe anymore.”

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)