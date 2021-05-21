Bengal official back in old post

The West Bengal government on Thursday brought back Sanghamitra Ghosh as the secretary of the state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Department, an official said.

Ghosh was made the additional chief electoral officer by the Election Commission of India (ECI) just before the assembly elections were declared in the state.

An order issued by the state government also named Smaraki Mahapatra as the secretary of the finance department.

The ECI had also named Mahapatra as the additional chief electoral officer before the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)