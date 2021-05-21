Left Menu

Jalna: Three police officials held in bribery case

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 21-05-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 00:12 IST
Jalna: Three police officials held in bribery case
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and two other police personnels here for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from an accused.

The complainant is facing a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the accused police officers demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from him to help him out, said an ACB official.

After negotiating, the bribe amount was settled at Rs 3 lakh. On Thursday, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught one of the accused officials while accepting Rs 2 lakh, a part of the bribe amount.

A case has been registered against the trio under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021