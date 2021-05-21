Israeli media: Cabinet approves cease-fire in Gaza
Israeli media say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet has approved a unilateral cease-fire to halt an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip.
The decision came after heavy US pressure to halt the offensive.
