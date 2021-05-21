Hamas says Gaza truce with Israel to begin at 2 a.m on Friday
Israel and Hamas will enter a "mutual and simultaneous" Gaza truce at 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), a Hamas official told Reuters.
Israeli media reported on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet had approved the truce, on the basis of what one official was quoted as calling "quiet in exchange for quiet". (Writing by Dan Williams)
