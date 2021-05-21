Blinken tells Israeli counterpart that U.S. expects de-escalation

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi by phone on Thursday during a visit to Greenland, and reiterated the message that the United States expects to see a "de-escalation on the path to a ceasefire" between Israel and the Palestinians.

Blinken said there was a deep and shared concern around the world for the deaths of Palestinians and Israelis and Washington's goal remains to end the violence.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)