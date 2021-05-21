Blinken tells Israeli counterpart that U.S. expects de-escalation
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 00:58 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi by phone on Thursday during a visit to Greenland, and reiterated the message that the United States expects to see a "de-escalation on the path to a ceasefire" between Israel and the Palestinians.
Blinken said there was a deep and shared concern around the world for the deaths of Palestinians and Israelis and Washington's goal remains to end the violence.
