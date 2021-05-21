Foreigners show 'sufficient interest' in Russian debt, finance ministry says

Foreign investors show "sufficient interest" in buying into Russian debt instruments despite the widening of anti-Russian sanctions earlier this year, the Russian finance ministry said on Thursday after a successful Eurobond placement.

Russia raised 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in two Eurobond issues on Thursday, enjoying bids worth more than 2.1 billion euros, as markets welcomed talks between Moscow and Washington's top diplomats.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)