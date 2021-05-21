Israeli media: Cabinet approves cease-fire in Gaza
Netanyahus office could not immediately confirm the reports, and there was no immediate reaction from Hamas.Since fighting broke out on May 10, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes that it says have targeted Hamas infrastructure, including a vast tunnel network.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet has approved a unilateral cease-fire to halt an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media said late Thursday.
The decision came after heavy U.S. pressure to halt the offensive. Multiple reports said the cease-fire was to go into effect at 2 a.m., just over three hours after the decision. Netanyahu's office could not immediately confirm the reports, and there was no immediate reaction from Hamas.
Since fighting broke out on May 10, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes that it says have targeted Hamas' infrastructure, including a vast tunnel network. Hamas and other militant groups embedded in residential areas have fired over 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities, with hundreds falling short and most of the rest intercepted.
At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health officials, while 12 people in Israel have died.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinians
- Israel
- Gaza
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Hamas
- Israeli
- Gaza Strip
- U.S.
- Netanyahu
- Security Cabinet
ALSO READ
Reliance seeks permission to fly in Israeli experts for training and installation of rapid COVID-19 identification equipment
EU countries agree to open up to Israeli tourists
Israeli firm produces solar technology in India for project in UAE
EU countries agree to open up to Israeli tourists
Palestinians, Israeli settlers scuffle in east Jerusalem