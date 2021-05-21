Left Menu

El Salvador clandestine cemetery investigated as possible femicide mass grave

El Salvador officials said on Thursday they were excavating a clandestine cemetery discovered at the house of a former police officer and containing as many as 40 bodies, most of them believed to be women. Exhuming the bodies could take another month, authorities said. The remains of several people were found at his home in the State of Mexico during an investigation into the death of a 36-year-old woman.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 01:43 IST
El Salvador clandestine cemetery investigated as possible femicide mass grave

El Salvador officials said on Thursday they were excavating a clandestine cemetery discovered at the house of a former police officer and containing as many as 40 bodies, most of them believed to be women.

Exhuming the bodies could take another month, authorities said. The remains of at least 24 people had been recovered so far at the house in the municipality of Chalchuapa, about 48 miles (78 kilometers) northwest of the capital San Salvador. At least 10 people are facing charges, according to the office of the attorney general, including a former police officer, Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, whose home is on the same site as the clandestine cemetery.

Neither Osorio nor his lawyer could immediately be reached for comment. Dozens of people who believed their missing relatives could be among the bodies gathered outside the house, which was guarded by police.

The discovery has brought the issue of femicides into focus in the Central American country of 6.7 million, which recorded 70 killings of women last year. There were 111 in 2019, police data showed. Violence against women in Latin America worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, according to aid groups.

In Mexico this week, a 72-year-old man was arrested as a suspected serial killer of women, local media reported. The remains of several people were found at his home in the State of Mexico during an investigation into the death of a 36-year-old woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021