UN refugee agency calls on US to end asylum restrictions

The UN refugee agency made an unusual plea for the Biden administration to lift pandemic-related restrictions on people seeking asylum in the United States.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Thursday asked for an end to so-called Title 42 authority, named for a section of an obscure 1944 US public health law that former President Donald Trump used in March 2020 to effectively end asylum at the US-Mexico border. President Joe Biden has kept the policy in place, though he has exempted children who are traveling alone. Under the practice, people from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are quickly expelled from the US to Mexico without a chance to seek humanitarian protection.

Advertisement

In a sharply worded statement, Grandi said denying rights to seek asylum and pushing people out of the country violates “core precepts” of the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and that the expulsions have had “serious humanitarian consequences in northern Mexico.” US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified in Congress last week that Title 42 is “not a tool of immigration, it is a tool of public health” authorised by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. His message is being met with growing skepticism as the US slowly returns to normal.

Grandi said protecting public health and the right to seek asylum are “fully compatible.” “At the height of the public health emergency, many countries put in place protocols such as health screening, testing and quarantine measures, to simultaneously protect both public health and the right to seek asylum,” he said. More than 60 per cent of US Customs and Border Protection's nearly 179,000 encounters with migrants on the Mexican border in April resulted in expulsions under Title 42, making it a cornerstone piece of the US immigration system.

The Homeland Security Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)