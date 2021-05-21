Left Menu

UN envoy welcomes cease-fire in Gaza fighting

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-05-2021 06:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 06:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

The top United Nations envoy to Israel and the Palestinian territories is welcoming the cease-fire in the latest war between Israel and the Hamas- militant group that rules Gaza.

Tor Wennesland said early Friday on Twitter that he extends his “deepest condolences to the victims of the violence & their loved ones.” He also thanks Egypt and Qatar for their work with the UN in brokering the deal that ended 11 days of fighting.

He adds that now “the work of building #Palestine can start.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

