Army Chief reviews operational readiness, security situation in North-East

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane reached Dimapur in Nagaland on Thursday on a two-day visit to review the operational readiness along the Northern Borders of Arunachal Pradesh and security situation in the hinterland of North East.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 08:15 IST
Army Chief reviews operational readiness, security situation in North-East (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane reached Dimapur in Nagaland on Thursday on a two-day visit to review the operational readiness along the Northern Borders of Arunachal Pradesh and security situation in the hinterland of North East. On reaching the Corps Headquarters in Dimapur, the Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General Johnson Mathew, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps and the Division Commanders on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness along the Northern borders.

The Chief of the Army Staff complimented all ranks for maintaining excellent vigil and exhorted them to stay alert and keep watch on activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Army Chief is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

