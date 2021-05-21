At least 13 Naxals killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, encounter underway
Bodies of at least 13 Naxals were recovered on Friday from the forest area of Etapalli in Gadchiroli district where an encounter is underway between the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police and Naxals. According to Sandip Patil, Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Gadchiroli, the operation was a huge success for Maharashtra Police and there is a possibility that more Naxals were wiped out in the encounter.
The encounter between Maharashtra Police and Naxal's broke out during early morning on Friday at Paydi-Kotmi forest in Etapalli. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
